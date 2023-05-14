The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 52 shells in Donetsk in an hour and a half. This was reported at the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) on Sunday, May 14.

“Fire was recorded from the AFU in the direction: the settlement of Tonenkoye — the city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky district),” the representative’s Telegram channel said.

It is noted that in the period from 10:50 to 12:10, a total of 52 shells of NATO caliber 155 mm were fired. In addition to Kuibyshevsky, Kyiv district of Donetsk also came under fire.

Earlier on Sunday, the DPR reported that Ukrainian militants fired at Donetsk and Yasinovataya with 155-millimeter shells.

On May 13, Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky reported that a mother and a four-year-old child were killed in a private house in Donetsk after an APU strike in the Kuibyshev region. Due to the hit of an explosive object, the building was completely burned out.

The Ukrainian army shells the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics daily. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

