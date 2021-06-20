Biogenesis Bagó built a new facility that expands its production capacity to 60 million doses of foot-and-mouth disease vaccines and with expansion capacity according to future demands.

The new facility built by the company, which aims to meet the global need for “world-class” vaccines to act against health emergencies and accompany technological evolution, has security measures and monitoring of special features, where 20 tanks are housed that allow ultra-concentrated antigens to be stored in liquid nitrogen at -180 ° C, according to a statement from the company.

These constitute the critical raw material to formulate vaccines with guaranteed potency and safety in a period of no more than one week -While the elaboration of a vaccine with a traditional scheme takes at least 3 months- and in this way to be able to attend any emergency that demands it, anywhere in the world, immediately.

“Our experience in emergency care together with our constant technological innovation and professionalization of human capital consolidates us as a world leader in the fight against foot-and-mouth disease. This project is an example of our commitment to the evolution of animal health and at the same time with the development of knowledge and production capacity from Argentina and the region to the world ”, he says. Esteban Turic, CEO of Biogenesis Bagó.

From the company they said that evolution is positioned as one of the only companies in the world with production and supply capacity with safe and efficient world-class products. This is the result of the vast trajectory and constant investment of the company in the fight against foot-and-mouth disease and of joint work with scientific and technical organizations in Argentina and global reference centers. At the same time, public-private cooperation allowed them to develop highly qualified professionals who are the basis of the technological evolution of the company.

“Participation in emergency campaigns and the provision to Senasa of Argentina, to the National Bank of Animal Vaccines and Veterinary Countermeasures of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and to the North American Bank of vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease, which the United States integrates with Canada they set a precedent for our competencies and the achievements that we will be able to achieve from this expansion ”, he adds Rodolfo Bellinzoni, Director of Industrial Operations in Innovation at Biogenesis Bagó and a world reference in the matter.

This project is part of a ambitious investment and technological development plan to expand the production capacity and quality standards of the plants; which contemplates in the future the carrying out of other relevant works at the Garín plant in order to sustain the company’s global expansion.