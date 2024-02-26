EThere are many reasons to praise this film, but none of them are justified. Only the idea is promising. Anyone sitting in a café in the Balkans – in this case in Kosovo – will have experienced it: little boys, perhaps ten or eleven years old, carrying an improvised tray of cigarette packs in front of them and looking for customers. How do these children live, who are often out and about late at night? Do your own parents send their offspring onto the streets? Are there middlemen?

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

The film “Afterwar” by Birgitte Stærmose could have answered these and other questions if the director had been interested in something other than herself. But she is not interested in her characters or Kosovo, but only in herself in Kosovo. Even that could be a good approach if she at least had something to say about herself in Kosovo. But because that's not the case, the result is a film from which the audience leaves feeling stupider than when they went in. This cannot be blamed on the audience or on the Kosovar amateur actors, who were exploited twice: once by the people and circumstances that once drove them onto the streets. And once again from a director who is filming a caricature of her own prejudices.