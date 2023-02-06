After inspections to monitor damage, the authority said on Twitter that operations are continuing in ports near Iskenderun.

For its part, the Tribeca Shipping Agency said that operations at the Turkish oil port in Ceyhan had stopped after a strong earthquake occurred nearby, adding that an emergency meeting would be held on the matter.

The Turkish pipeline operator BOTAS said there was no damage to the main pipelines.

In a notice, Tribeca said ports in southeastern Turkey were affected by the quake and delays in operations were reported.

On the other hand, an official in the Turkish energy sector told Reuters that the earthquake did not result in damage to the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which transports oil from Iraq to Turkey, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, adding that oil flows are continuing in the two lines.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey and northwestern Syria early today, killing more than 500 and injuring hundreds after buildings collapsed across the region, as a search began for survivors in the rubble.