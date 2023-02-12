The epicenter of the earthquake, the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, experienced a strong aftershock on Sunday evening. The building in which a team of Dutch doctors, interpreters and other aid workers stayed has suffered several additional cracks. They left the building: everyone is unharmed.
