A quiet afternoon among kids finally free from school commitments and final exams, eager to enjoy their holidays, turned into a nightmare. An 18 year old young man originally from Senegal, Mot Talla Diop, he drowned yesterday afternoon, June 26, while bathing in a bend of the Po river, in the Guastalla floodplain, in the province of Reggio Emilia.

Mot Talla Diop dies at 18 in front of his friends in the Po river

The tragedy occurred around 4.30pm before the eyes of his friends, while the group of young people went for a swim despite the red alert for the flooding of the rivers in the Region. According to initial reconstructions, the boy was surprised and dragged by the very strong current, strengthened by the rains of the last few hours.

Despite the intervention of the divers from Bologna, the firefighters, the 118 and the helicopter, unfortunately for Mot Talla Diop there was nothing that could be done. THE rescuers they recovered his lifeless body at 6.30 pm about two hours after he drowned.

It is a serious tragedy that adds to the list of young people who die or risk losing their lives by immersing themselves in waterways during the summer months. It is important to always pay attention to the weather conditions and the danger of rivers and streams, especially in periods of floods like the current one.

A few days ago we reported the news of another 19-year-old boy who died on the banks of the Lambro river overwhelmed by the current.

The images of the Natisone tragedy where Patrizia Cormos, Bianca Doros and Cristian Molnar lost their lives precisely because of the flood and the river currents.

The forces of nature are unpredictable. We must learn to respect and fear them in order to avoid similar tragedies, dictated by imprudence as well as randomness. Even a banal dive between friends performed without awareness can turn into tragedy.