Between this Sunday night and early Monday morning, strong winds with dust storms will be present in the northwest, north, and northeast of Mexico; as well as afternoon showers in SinaloaChihuahua and Durango, isolated rains in Sonora, Coahuila and Nuevo León, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to Conagua explained that these rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hailstorms. The mimes will be caused by the interaction of a dry line with the subtropical jet stream and divergence in height. Similarly, intervals of showers were forecast for Tamaulipas.

For this Monday, a very hot to extremely hot environment in the northeast, north and northeast of Mexicodespite the anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere, it will move towards the south of the United States.

In addition, a dry line over northern Mexico, in interaction with the subtropical jet stream and divergence in height, will generate strong winds with dust storms in the northwest, north, and northeast of the country. Finally, tropical wave No. 6 to the southwest of the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, will stop affecting the Mexican territory.

Rain forecast for this Monday, June 26, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango and Zacatecas.

Very heavy to intense rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Monday, June 26, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz (north), Sinaloa, Nayarit, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of this Monday, June 26, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind and wave forecast for this Monday, June 26, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Campeche and Yucatán; with possible dust storms: Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and high waves of 1 to 3 meters in height: coasts of Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

High waves from 1 to 3 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a sky with scattered clouds during the day and no rain in the region. In the morning, the environment is temperate in the region and cool in the mountains of Baja California, in the afternoon it is very hot to extremely hot. Northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in the region, as well as high waves of 1 to 3 meters in height on the western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Clear sky in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon. Probability of isolated rains in Sonora and Sinaloa. Warm atmosphere in the morning; in the afternoon, from very hot to extremely hot. West and southwest component wind from 15 to 30 km/h, in addition to gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with dust storms in Sonora, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in both states.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy sky and no rain. In the morning the environment will be warm to warm, warm to very hot in the afternoon. East and southeast component wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

Sky with scattered clouds in the morning and increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with probability of showers in Chihuahua and Durango. No rain in the rest of the region. Temperate in the morning and hot in the afternoon in the region, and extremely hot in Nuevo León and Coahuila. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h and gusts from 60 to 80 km/h with dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.