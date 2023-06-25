Millionaires-National. What ending…! It has been a blessing for the Colombian tournament. A perfect curtain that illuminates all the work of the championship, improves it. If it was cute or ugly, what does it matter now, this definition covers everything. They tell me that Nacional-América is a classic with more tradition, but the present says Nacional-Millionarios. Impossible major impact.

In a duel like this we would all like to thrash our staunch rival 6-2 like that time Barça beat Madrid in 2009; above, visiting and dancing à la Xavi-Iniesta-Messi. Of course we would pay for a dinner for ten for a 7-0 similar to that of Estudiantes against Gimnasia in 2006. We would give our cell phone for an incredible comeback like that of Independiente in La Bombonera, when they lost against Boca 4-3 until minute 89 and they won it 5 to 4 at ’95. Not to mention the recent 7-0 win between Liverpool and Manchester United, the greatest in history between the two.

But it’s too much to ask. Being a classic, with half a zero we are done. That day does not matter how, but what. There is so much at stake…!

Fever Saturday night. While the radio announcers hail the victor and the TV repeats the best plays, we start our retreat, exhausted as if we had been beaten to death. Happy to the point of delirium or sad beyond belief. There is no dam for that joy or consolation for that sorrow. That volcano of passions ended and we return home. Over the hours, the storm of our feelings will slowly subside and the waters of the senses will once again run smoothly. Yes, it seems silly, but then why are we getting like this…? And this includes the entire social arc of a country: from the shoeshine boy to the university professor. Football invades everyone and runs through our veins.

Hearts rumble, pulsations accelerate, anxieties grow, nerves crackle. If we win, everything is fine, life is beautiful, the country is not so bad, the salary is enough, the smile does not slacken. We call the old man to tell him, we talk to cousins ​​and friends who are of the same suit, WhatsApp burns, we see the goals a thousand times, we buy three newspapers…

If we lose everything is black. Going home defeated is angry, head down, not talking to anyone, going to sleep without dinner and wishing there were no Monday or Tuesday. Let the week start on Friday if possible. It is not buying newspapers, not listening to the radio or watching sports programs on television, putting up with the memes, swallowing the bile of rage and assimilating it.The classic is different from everything. It is the game that you most want to win, and the one that is terrifying to lose.

A classic is a classic…

Folkloric wonder, beautiful social tradition, the classic is not just another game or event. It is the great event, the appointment of honor. Fears in conflict with ambitions. A strong bet. Two handsome men face to face, knife in hand, pride at stake, love of colours. Ours and theirs. Word beauty !: “They …” she Said so, contemptuously, if possible with a hint of malice. “They…”, nice way of alluding to the adversary without naming it. “Corner for them…”, “It was touched by their defender…” All that is the classic, one of the most beautiful faces in football.

That cuteness that is the classic begins to ferment as a child. To obtain the diploma of a good fan, it is necessary to feel a certain aversion for the rival from a very young age. You can’t be from Nacional without hating Peñarol. How to be of Independiente without having inoculated the poison against Racing…? That comes out alone, as a child. A beauty because it is only valid for the game. Later, one has close friends on the sidewalk across the street, relatives, even brothers who are fans of the other painting.

He even marries a fan of the opposite. How many will be crazy about Millionaires in love with a beauty from Santa Fe… Or one from Medellín married to someone from Nacional. And vice versa. It’s cute. Between kisses and hugs they will say: “Today we beat them”. And the sure answer: “What are you going to win, you…!” Because when talking about one’s club, even love is left aside. That is like sovereignty: it is not negotiated.

The classic is an atavism, it is centuries old, it comes from the fights between villages, to see who drank the most beer, who cut down the most trees or which side won the cinchada with the rope. Soccer made it its own and brought it to the present day. .

In this context, the two classics with the greatest worldwide resonance are Real Madrid-Barcelona and Boca-River, although Boca-River has a deeper history, they have been playing dog-faced since the beginning of the last century. The Madrid-Barça is in certain way a neoclassic. Di Stéfano always said it: “In my time, our classic was Atlético”. It happened that then Atlético fell into a well (from which Simeone rescued him) and the other two became two universal monsters, full of stars. And they stole the marquee. It is clearly the most attractive European derby. Although they are not from the same city, an almost essential condition to classify it as a classic.

River and Boca, on the other hand, were born with the century in the same Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca, four or five blocks from each other. A neighborhood of Genoese immigrants, a port, full of shipyards and coal factories. Then, in 1923, a strange event occurred: River emigrated to Recoleta, the most elegant area of ​​Buenos Aires, and the profile of his fans gradually changed. Then the rivalry began to have an additional seasoning: the social class of each one. The elite versus the proletariat, the delicacy against the sweat. And there River and Boca were defined forever. So much is the rivalry that journalism, in order not to raise dust, says “Boca y River, River y Boca”, none should be mentioned first, all the same.

That is the classic of the soul. Even for a journalist with half a dozen World Cups to be there, in the Monumental or in La Bombonera, is to hang a medal: “I saw it.” There is nothing comparable. Barcelona-Real Madrid can move more millions, have better artists, not match that passion. And that extends to Milan-Inter, Celtic-Rangers, Lazio-Roma. In River-Boca you have to throw in the rest. Back in the ’60s, Juan Carlos Barberis, a discreet striker who played for both clubs, was so involved in the duel that he said: “Today I leave my blood on the field, mine and that of the opponents.”

The journalists set up a blackboard and bluntly explain what can happen in the classic, but the adrenaline is so high, so much lava flows behind the ball that the tactics melt like ice cream in the Sahara.

The player takes an oath and puts everything. How not to do it…? In one of the last matches between Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys, forty thousand Newell’s fans went to training before the game to support the team. As visiting fans cannot go in Argentina and it was played at Central, the red and black went the day before to cheer their troops while they practiced. And it was not a party…! The players did push-ups and the crowd cheered… This is perhaps the most bloodthirsty classic, the most fundamentalist. In Rosario there are exclusive bars for centralistas and bars for ñubelistas.



Anxiety will devour the previous hours and tingling arrives, the fear of losing… The desire to leave for the stadium will speed up lunch. The tension will invade the bodies of millions. And when the sun goes down and gives way to twilight, we will leave for the temple. The return will not have greys, they will be exhausted but happy or destroyed and bitter. They are the rules of the game of a classic. The feelings in a blender, mixed and going to a thousand. Like all passion, it is beautiful to live it.

It is late to win by half to zero. In a classic enough and plenty.

JORGE BARRAZA

SPECIAL FOR THE WEATHER

@JorgeBarrazaOK

