The real Madrid hopes to be able to give a joy after the European stumble on Thursday against CSKA. Laso’s, with a crazy schedule in the next two weeks (seven games in 14 days), receive a Coosur Betis in full fight for salvation (6-18), although they do not trust (follow the game live on AS.com). “They are playing the relegation, they are tight in victories, but they are competing very well. They have very physical players, scoring ability and we will have to play a good game from the beginning to get it out,” explains Laso.

It will be an afternoon of reunions. Joan Plaza took over the reins of Real Madrid in the summer of 2006 and was there for three seasons. At the white house he won the ULEB (2007) and the Endesa League (2007). Then he went through Cajasol, Zalgiris, Unicaja, Zenit San Petersburgo … before returning to Seville at the end of November as a replacement for Curro Segura. He has won four games so far (out of 13) and believes, that despite what the classification says (17th, with 6-18), the team is on the right track. “We have to believe in what we are doing. Sometimes, when you face the greats you change your cards and try to adapt to them. You distort yourself and that is what we cannot do,” says the Spanish coach.

But in Seville too one of the pearls of the Madrid quarry is being forged. Boris Tisma (19 years old just turned) landed at Coosur Betis, on loan, in February of this year, although for now he has not had much prominence (just under 5 minutes on average in three games).

Apart from the losses of the last days (Rudy, Llull and Randolph), Laso has the doubts of Felipe Reyes (hip problem) and Carlos Alocen (ankle sprain). Nick Spiers will not be at Betis.