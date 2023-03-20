According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, the study was conducted on 32 young men, and the results revealed that a nap of 10 to 60 minutes is more beneficial than staying awake.

“32 young men were subjected to four experimental conditions: wake-up, a 10-minute nap, a 30-minute nap and a 60-minute nap,” said Ruth Leung of the National University of Singapore.

She added, “Mood, sleepiness, and cognitive performance were measured at intervals of 5, 30, 60, and 240 minutes after waking up in order to compare the sustainability of the benefits of naps. The effect of this nap on memory concentration was also examined.”

“Compared to staying awake, all naps from 10 to 60 minutes have clear benefits.”