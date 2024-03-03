Perhaps not everyone knows that the journalist is the son of two former Big Brother protagonists

All those who follow Afternoon 5 they cannot fail to have learned to know Michel Dessì, one of Myrta Merlino's top correspondents. The journalist made himself known and entered the hearts of Italians not only for his friendliness but above all for his marked professionalism. Perhaps not everyone knows that Michel is the son of two former protagonists of the Big Brother: let's find out together who his parents are.

Every day he enters the homes of Italians, winning the hearts of all viewers of Afternoon 5. As already mentioned, Michel Dessì is one of the leading correspondents of Myrta Merlin, but the Canale 5 audience probably knows the young journalist indirectly. The reason? Michel is indeed son of two former protagonists of the Big Brother.

Michel Dessì, the journalist of Afternoon 5 he is the son of two competitors of the fifth edition of the Big Brother

The most loyal fans of Big Brother they will certainly remember the 2005 edition of the reality show, the shortest so to speak, which lasted only 71 days. Well, in that edition the couple formed by took part Alfio and Rosa, husband and wife from Taurianova entered the most spied on house in Italy as a couple. They are indeed the parents of Myrta Merlino's correspondent Afternoon 5.

This was Rosa's presentation sheet published by the authors of Big Brother in that edition:

Rosy Stagnitti has been married to Alfio for sixteen years with whom she has a fourteen-year-old son called Michel. She met her future husband at the age of twelve. In order to get married she did the fuitina because her father, jealous, didn't look favorably on Alfio. She runs two clothing stores together with her husband.

Regarding Michel's arrival in Cologno Monzese, the journalist declared: