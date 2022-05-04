Afternoon 5, the broadcast conducted by Barbara D’Urso on Channel 5, he continues to keep viewers glued to the TV. His curtains often give life to criticismsbecoming in no time viral also on the Web.

A particular episode happened recently, in the show’s studios. While the presenter presented the space dedicated to La Pupa and the Nerdy, the columnist present in connection from home gets up and goes away, abandoning the cameras.

But let’s go into detail and see what happened. The Pupa and the Nerdy heads towards the final, but the twists are not finished yet. During the live broadcast of Afternoon 5, in the space dedicated to the show, the gesture of Alessandra Mussolinicalled to participate as a columnist, displaces everyone.

The former parliamentarian is present in streaming from home, but at some point decides to get up and leave the live broadcast. We are talking about the new reality show, which sees busy babes and nerds competing for the final. Soon it will be discovered which is the winning couple.

But let’s try to understand why Alessandra Mussolini left. She is invited to the studio Flavia Vento, the former participant like babe in reality. Mussolini from home comments on what happens and at one point an episode pushes the former parliamentarian to get up to go away.

This gesture was induced by Flavia Vento. There soubrette intones the notes of a historian song world famous: Take my Breath Away of Berlin, live. The song is best known as the soundtrack of the Top Gun movie.

Just as the “babe” was singing, Mussolini runs away and runs away so as not to hear it. The Vento in the past has already been the protagonist of singing performances that were certainly not successful. During an episode of La Pupa e il Nerio, Flavia had left everyone stunned by singing the songs of the sirens. A truly hilarious moment, given her poor singing skills.