According to rumors, Myrta Merlino could be replaced in the next season of Afternoon 5

Since she landed on Canale 5 to be at the helm of the new edition of Pomeriggio 5, Myrta Merlin he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters on the gossip pages. The low ratings of the program would make Mediaset think of replacing the journalist in the next season of the program. In this regard, over the last few hours the names of two presenters have emerged who could replace Myrta Merlino in hosting the next season of Afternoon 5. Let’s find out together who it is.

For weeks now there have been rumors that Mediaset leaders are thinking of replacing Myrta Merlino in the management of Afternoon 5 due to the not very good ratings. However, the company’s top brass denied any rumors by revealing that the journalist he will be at the helm of the program until the end of the season.

In recent days, however, a sensational background story has emerged that concerns us Afternoon 5. The gossip was launched by Alberto Dandolo who, on ‘Dagospia’, revealed that in the next season Myrta Merlino could be replaced. But it didn’t end here.

In fact, the journalist also revealed the two names of the presenters who would compete for the position; we are talking about Federica Panicucci and Simona Branchetti. This is what was revealed in the newspaper ‘Dagospia’:

The new Pomeriggio Cinque, orphaned by Barbara D’Urso, hosted by Myrta Merlino is obtaining mixed results in terms of audience ratings. For this reason, the rumor of her imminent replacement has been circulating insistently in recent days. Unfounded rumor, given that Mediaset has decided not to make any changes to its long-standing format and to rely on the Neapolitan journalist until the end of the season.

And, continuing, the journalist he then added: