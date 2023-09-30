A sentence uttered by the journalist was not liked by viewers at all

Over the last few hours Myrta Merlin ended up at the center of a real media storm. The presenter of Afternoon 5 ended up at the center of controversy due to some sentences uttered during the broadcast which sent viewers into a rage. But let’s go in order and find out what happened in detail.

Myrta Merlino shock a Afternoon 5. As already mentioned, the journalist ended up at the center of a series of controversy which the viewers of the program did not like at all. It all started when in the studio of Afternoon 5 the presenter started talking about the Alexandria massacre.

We remember that last September 27 the 67-year-old Martino Benzi he killed his wife, son and mother-in-law and then took his own life. During the episode of Afternoon 5 which aired on Friday 29 September, Myrta Merlino decided to interview a friend of the Benzi family, releasing some statements that created frost among those present in the studio.

These were the words of the woman regarding the gesture committed by Martino Benzi:

I thought something that I immediately expressed to those close to me. It was too much love because Martino loved his family very much and loved his mother-in-law very much. It was his family unit. In this crazy act, who knows what might have gone through his head, he wanted to preserve his wife, son and mother-in-law. He wanted to take them with him, united forever.

As already anticipated, the woman’s words stunned viewers. But she didn’t end there. Following the statements released by the friend of the Benzi family, Myrta Merlin she made some statements that sent viewers into a rage. These were the words of the presenter Afternoon 5:

Maybe that man killed out of too much love, thinking in some way to protect them with death.

Words that sparked a real fuss placing the presenter at the center of a real storm.