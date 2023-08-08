The presenter’s sister reacted to the new Afternoon 5 promo: what she did

The news of Barbara D’Urso’s farewell to Mediaset created quite a stir and was one of the most talked about topics of this summer 2023. Mediaset has decided not to renew the contract of the presenter who will be replaced by Myrta Merlin in the conduct of Afternoon 5. Over the last few hours, Barbara D’Urso’s sister has reacted to the new promo of the program featuring the journalist.

Daniela D’Urso against Mediaset. After seeing the new promo of Afternoon 5 starring Myrta Merlino, the sister of Barbara D’Urso he could not help but react to the Mediaset promo. Needless to say, his words have not gone unnoticed and are making the rounds on the web.

These are the words that Myrta Merlino pronounces in the new promo of Afternoon 5:

My name is Myrta and I wait for you here every afternoon.

As already anticipated, following the airing of the spot, the reaction of Daniela D’Urso, Barbara D’Urso’s sister, was not long in coming.

In detail, the sister of Carmelite shared a tweet that reads two simple words:

No. Oh well.

But that’s not all. Shortly after, in fact, the sister by Barbara D’Urso commented on the tweet of a fan of the presenter who shared a video montage of the promo of Afternoon 5 in which Myrta Merlin appears. These were the words of Daniela D’Urso:

I can’t answer….I can’t…I can’t…damn it…(free interpretation)

At the moment Myrta Merlin she remained silent and decided not to respond to the dig launched by Barbara D’Urso’s sister. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this much-talked about story will evolve. We will certainly keep you updated.