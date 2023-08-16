The journalist has revealed some novelties of the new afternoon 5: her words

Almost everything ready for the start of the new season of Afternoon 5, the program that will be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting from September. As we all know, Barbara D’Urso will no longer be at the helm of the program, replaced by Myrta Merlin. Over the last few hours, the journalist has given an interview to the newspaper ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’ where she revealed some unpublished backgrounds of the new Afternoon 5. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In an interview given to ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’, Myrta Merlino revealed that initially she was to be at the helm of a program that would be broadcast on the Mediaset networks on Wednesday evenings; suddenly, however, the phone call from Pier Silvio Berlusconi it changed everything. These were his words about it:

At the end of June, a week before he presented schedules, Pier Silvio Berlusconi called me to offer me the management of Afternoon 5. At first I was taken aback, because my life plans had to be different. After 12 years a The wind that blows on La7, which took me two and a half hours every day, I wanted to spend a weekly program […] But then there was the famous phone call. I accepted and we started all over again! The beginning of a small revolution, I liked the idea of ​​a new project that points to popular but quality information.

But that’s not all. To the well-known newspaper Myrta Merlino revealed some novelty which will be present in the new edition of Afternoon 5. These were the words of the journalist:

I had two wishes: one that reality entered the studio and we put in three huge screens. The other was having the presence of the public who will also be speaking.

Finally, Myrta Merlino revealed why the title of the program will not change, although Barbara D’Urso is not already there to conduct. These were her words about it: