These were the words of the woman: “I don’t let myself be fooled, goodbye”

The one that aired yesterday afternoon was an episode of Afternoon 5 quite busy. Barbara D’Urso had to deal with an unexpected event that left everyone present speechless. In fact, a guest was furious with the presenter, leaving the broadcast live. Let’s find out together all the details of what happened.

During the last episode of Afternoon 5 aired, Barbara D’Urso he had to deal with a twist that is making the pages of the main gossip magazines chatter. In fact, the presenter had a small clash with Elisa, one self-styled medium who decided to abandon live broadcasting.

It all started when the woman she was enraged at how it was presented by the landlady. In this regard, these were her words:

Mrs Barbara, we have known each other since 2010 when I did the Sarah Scazzi case. I have a very important career as a medium and you know it very well.

And, continuing, the woman he has declared:

I have intervened several times in his transmission and he knows very well who I am. I don’t want to make controversy but you mustn’t call me “a self-styled medium” because it doesn’t suit me. I’m not interested in staying in your programs […]

After Barbara D’Urso told the woman she did not remember her, the self-styled medium Elise He addressed the landlady these words:

I don’t have a press office and I can’t always be on your broadcasts, I see so many charlatans who have a press office. I intervened out of respect for her, but I’m a normal woman, I can get pissed, I have something extra because I’m psychic and medium. But being taken for a ride doesn’t suit me at 59 years old. Now we close it here, I say goodbye and you do the broadcast. Until we meet again.

After what happened, Barbara D’Urso could not help but to apologize with the woman continuing with the conduct of the transmission.