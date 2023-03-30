Barbara d’Urso is forced to intervene in the Afternoon 5 to calm the waters between Guendalina Tavassi and Patrizia Groppelli

During the most recent episode of “Afternoon 5“, Guendalina Tavassi and Patrizia Gropelli became the protagonists of a furious quarrel. Between the two there was a very hard repartee and even insults flew. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Afternoon 5 it is gods Television programs most loved and followed in the world of Italian television. Among the guests in the most recent episode there have been Guendalina Tavassi And Patricia Gropelli. The former gieffina was telling of being kicked out of a family hotel because of her intimate statements:

As they did with me, they could do it with others by religion, origin or skin color. I was banned from all resorts in that chain. They also warned me to talk about it. Mine was an ironic intervention in Le Iene, nothing scabrous.

Then came the replies della Groppelli who threw a hard one attack towards the other guest:

They invited you to go and sponsor and if they think about it they can do it. There are many people who deserve more than you to go to these hotels for free. Being an influencer also means setting a good example.

In light of this, Guendalina Tavassi I could not help but reply to accusations. These were hers words:

And what bad example have I set? I think there are other commentators who deserve more to stay there, given the bullshit you’re talking.

Finally, while Barbara d’Urso was trying to calm the waters, Patrizia Groppelli said she heard threatened: