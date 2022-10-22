After talking about the alleged Turkish boyfriend, some words of Gegia annoyed the presenter

Gegia was a guest yesterday afternoon of Barbara D’Urso in the living room of Afternoon 5. Here the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip she couldn’t help but talk about her alleged Turkish boyfriend Mehmet. Following the words of the actress, however, everyone could not help but notice a detail. Let’s find out together what it is.

Barbara D’Urso silenced Gegia live in Afternoon 5. The former gieffina was a guest of the program in yesterday’s episode and here she talked about Mehmet, a Turkish man with whom the actress claims to have a love affair. Since she Gegia has confessed that she is only in contact with him, her words have been harshly criticized by the guests in the studio.

This is as much as the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip confessed about Mehmet:

He calls me every night on a video call. Since August 30th he has told me ‘I love you’ and I have told him ‘Me too’.

After these words, Gegia then revealed some background about the meeting with Mehemt.

The former gieffina claims to have met the man at the airport, specifically in Istanbul. Here Gegia, immediately struck by her beauty, would have asked a Mehmet a telephone contact. Right from that moment the two would start to feel each other.

As already mentioned, Gegia’s words were criticized by the guests in the studio. Among the many, for example, Vladimir Luxuria he has repeatedly shown great skepticism towards the former gieffina. During the guest of the actress a Afternoon 5 everyone couldn’t help but notice a detail.

Barbara D’Urso has in fact silenced Gegia live. Speaking continuously without ever stopping, the presenter blurted out addressing the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip some words in Neapolitan. This is what the hostess said:

Are you nu mument shut up?

A curtain sympathetic that has certainly not gone unnoticed by the faithful viewers of the program.