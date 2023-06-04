It seems that the presenter has been confirmed for next year: her words

Summer is almost upon us and there are many major TV shows preparing to take a break to return in September. Among the many broadcasts that have closed their doors in view of the summer season there is also Afternoon 5. During the last episode of one of the longest-running programs on the Italian small screen, the landlady Barbara D’Urso revealed some background about his professional future.

Barbara D’Urso is undoubtedly one of the most loved and appreciated presenters of the Italian small screen. In these last days Carmelite has been at the center of gossip since many have wondered what the fate of her will be professional future. As already anticipated, during the last episode of Afternoon 5 aired, the presenter revealed whether next year she will again lead the program.

In this regard, these were his words during his closing speech:

I thank all those who have worked with me, fundamentals, sent, our editorial staff, the authors, the whole study. Here we are few but with so much love for you. I really thank you. I thank all those who have worked with all the love that I put and that they put. Thank you very much.

And, continuing with his speech, Barbara D’Urso he then added:

For you my friends, who have always followed me forever and ever see you in September of course. My heart belongs to my children, to the little one and it’s yours, with my heart!!

So all Carmelita fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Barbarella will return to Canale 5 in September with a new edition of Afternoon 5.

In recent weeks, the name of Barbara D’Urso has often been at the center of the gossip pages. The reason? The professional future of Carmelita in the Mediaset house has caused the gossip newspapers to chat a lot. It seems that the presenter has decided to stay with Mediaset but on one condition: the conducting of a program in prime time.