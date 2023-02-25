The landlady was forced to change plans and made an unexpected announcement

Maurizio Costanzo is dead. The great TV host and journalist passed away yesterday morning at the age of 84 in Rome. Following the news of the TV giant’s disappearance, the television networks decided to change their schedules by broadcasting programs in memory of him. Also Barbara D’Ursolive at Afternoon 5has decided to change the lineup to dedicate the entire episode to the man who changed Italian television.

Barbara D’urso also joined the ache of Maurizio Costanzo’s family due to his disappearance. Yesterday afternoon the presenter started the episode of Afternoon 5 with these words:

Unfortunately a special episode today. We had to change the whole lineup. Another broadcast was planned, but the bad news arrived at the end of the morning. We dedicate the entire episode to him.

The bet of Afternoon 5 aired yesterday was entirely dedicated to the memory of Maurizio Costanzo.

There have been many connections and guests who have remembered the TV giant revealing some important background on his life. At one point in the broadcast, the hostess made a announcement which left everyone speechless. Let’s find out together what it is.

Afternoon 5Barbara D’Urso confesses: “Tomorrow night it won’t be on the air You’ve Got Mail“

Towards the end of the broadcast Barbara D’Orso has announced the change of schedules for the early evenings of Canale 5 these days. In detail, the presenter revealed that this evening You’ve Got Mail it won’t air.

Barbara D’Urso then announced that instead of the program conducted by Maria DeFilippi will be broadcast The Three Tenors. It is a program in which Maurizio Costanzo and Enrico Mentana who celebrated the careers of the personalities who have made the history of Italian television.