Crackling bet yesterday at Afternoon 5 when Barbara D’Urso broached the subject of the alleged seer Gisella Heart. Before giving life to the classic talk show with her guests in the studio and in connection, she interviewed the priest close to the alleged seer who wanted to deny the accusations against her.

“I have no agreement with the initiatives undertaken in Trevignano…The House of Prayer where I live and the Gisella association are two separate and independent things…There has never been any collaboration…” – he said, also announcing the lawsuit against those journalists who made these accusations. “Many journalists have written and said, especially those of Ore 14… They will all be sued…”.

Then once in the studio the debate became incandescent especially due to the presence of the former faithful of the alleged seer Gisella Heart. When Barbara started asking the guest questions, she started to go into a rage. “When you ask me questions, I answer them and when I ask them, you answer them…” – said the priest.

“If you want to reply to what they said here at Mediaset, you do it calmly and without making fun of anyone, especially me … I’ve been making television for 46 years and I don’t let you make fun of me …” – Barbara’s reply visibly opposed to the guest’s behavior.

Words these unfortunately fell completely on deaf ears because the guest today live at Afternoon Five he absolutely did not change his attitude by continuing to be ironic and then Barbara reiterated:

“As I already told you…I started doing TV when I was 18, and I turned 66 the other day…I don’t intend to be fooled by anyone, least of all by you…”.

The man then declared that he had no problem greeting everyone and closing the connection.