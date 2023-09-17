Myrta Merlin he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of these last few weeks. The name of the journalist, who recently embarked on her adventure Afternoon 5, has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of crime newspapers. According to the latest rumours, it seems that the low ratings recorded by the program are causing Mediaset management to worry.

The ratings recorded during the first week of Afternoon 5 they gave great satisfaction. As the days went by, however, something went wrong and, also thanks to the return of Alberto Matano with Life Livethe share of the program hosted by Myrta Merlino dropped drastically.

For this reason, according to what was revealed by ‘Dagospia’, the Mediaset leaders are thinking of a change. The indiscretion was made public by Marco Zonetti who revealed that:

However, hope was dashed in the following days when Matano regained more and more ground while Merlino gradually lost it. To give an example, Thursday 14 September, overlapping, Life Live it settled at 18.82% e Afternoon Five at 13.63%. Five points difference.

And, continuing, it was then revealed that:

But Mediaset is starting to worry about another fact: Afternoon Five in fact, it leaves the audience curve for the immediately following program very low, i.e Free fall by Gerry Scotti, forced to start uphill to try to recover some points against his “rival” Marco Liorni at the helm of Chain reaction on Rai1.

Finally, concluding with his speechMarco Zonetti revealed that: