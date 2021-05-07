Their candidate, loser, hospitalized for an arrhythmia and 13 less deputies in the Parliament of Madrid It is the latest political harvest of the president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

In the Madrid elections on Tuesday, May 4, the PSOE that he leads lost 275 thousand votes and, with the face of the same candidate with whom he won in the same 2019 regionals, that of Angel gabilondoThis time he only got 16.8 percent of the vote.

Two years ago, Angel Gabilondo was the most voted, but he did not manage to become president of the Community of Madrid. The unknown Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from the Popular Party (PP), and the liberal force Ciudadanos allied themselves and took the throne from her.

For the next two years, until the 2023 elections, the Madrid PSOE will be the third political force here: went from having 37 deputies sitting in the Madrid Assembly, to 24.

During an unusual, polarized and violent electoral campaign, the PSOE urged that Madrilenians not stay home and express themselves at the polls despite the pandemic, a desire that was fulfilled with the participation of 76 percent of the 5.2 millions of residents of the Community of Madrid who could vote.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the Popular Party. Photo: DPA

Maybe he forgot to emphasize that they vote for them. Many voters changed PSOE for Más Madrid, the young party that was born from the rib of Unidas Podemos when Iñigo Errejón, a founding partner along with Pablo Iglesias de Podemos in 2014, opened his own political force.

Night is coming to Pedro Sánchez.

Of Tuesday’s elections, he only managed to say, on his social networks: “The polls have given (Isabel Díaz) Ayuso a great result and, above all, a great responsibility. Congratulations”.

Meanwhile, the right continues to polish the electoral triumph of its candidate and current president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a journalism graduate who played her file on empathize with the pandemic overwhelm of Madrid promising that the bars and restaurants do not touch, no matter how much virus circulates. And he was right.

“I have tried to offer calm proposals, obviously I have not succeeded. The results are not good and we did not expect them, ”Gabilondo acknowledged on election night, hours before ending up in the Ramón y Cajal hospital in Madrid for an arrhythmia from which he was discharged this Friday.

Angel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate for the Community of Madrid, was hospitalized with an arrhythmia after Tuesday’s defeat. Photo: EFE

Gabilondo confirmed that he will not go looking for the deputy certificate in the Madrid Assembly. He already had too much. And the president of the local PSOE, José Manuel Franco, surrendered his head for the pitiful electoral results and I quit.

From the sidewalk opposite, the Popular Party hopes that its honeymoon with the voters who voted for it in the 21 districts of the capital and in 177 of the 179 municipalities of the Community of Madrid last forever.

Or, failing that, until they manage to evict Pedro Sánchez from the Moncloa Palace.

End of an era

The victory of the PP distills a narrative of the end of the era, the turn of the century, the end of the Sanchista festival. “The countdown has started and kilometer zero is Madrid,” they like to say.

“To those who doubt, I ask you to trust. To those who left, let them come back. To those who have come, let them stay. I guarantee you all that you will not regret it, “he says. Pablo Casado, president of the PP, in clear electoral key, no matter how much the calendar tells him that, if there are no unforeseen events, there are still two years to go before the general elections.

“We are the guarantee of the future for our country,” he adds. The president of Spain passes once more by the PP. “

The government, however, immunizes Moncloa from the painful results of the Madrid elections and ensures that there will be no electoral advance but rather a rearrangement of chips, as in the TEG.

The first thing was to stop before a possible cascade effect of electoral advances Like the one from Madrid, where President Díaz Ayuso, who governed in coalition with Ciudadanos, took a turn at the helm repeating elections ahead of time to shake off her government partners. The PP had begun to smell a motion of censure against Díaz Ayuso.

The resounding victory of the conservative Popular Party in Madrid also hit the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, who announced his retirement. EFE

The look, in Andalusia



Andalusia, the wide land of the PSOE, is another terrain today governed by a PP-Ciudadanos coalition that also has the support of the extreme right of Vox.

And the PSOE does not want that, if Andalusia looks in the mirror of Madrid and proposes an electoral advance, it catches them off guard, as happened in the last regional Madrid elections on May 4.

For this reason, the secretary general of the PSOE and president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, raised the primaries among the Andalusian socialists for June.

The former president of Andalusia and Sánchez’s rival in the leadership of the party, Susana Díaz, has already signed up to contest any local candidacy with the mayor of Seville, Juan Espada.

Perhaps the Socialists learned their lesson and, if the Andalusians are called to the polls, the campaign is not orchestrated from La Moncloa as it happened in Madrid, where the regional PSOE, which knows the land to be plowed better than anyone else, could not put or a sandwich.

And while Unidos Podemos, a partner in Sánchez’s government coalition, asks the referee for time to grieve the political retirement of its verbose leader, Pablo Iglesias, and organize, the PSOE is cruel to historical leaders, such as the former president of the Community of Madrid, Joaquín Leguina, and expels him from the party for having expressed his preference for Díaz Ayuso, the PP candidate.

“What is most surprising about Pedro Sánchez is that one day he says one thing and the next day, the opposite,” Leguina confessed to Clarion in an intimate talk about the book he has just published and in which he shatters the figure of the Prime Minister: Pedro Sánchez, story of an ambition.

