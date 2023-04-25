afterimage comes from the minds of the team Aurogon Shanghai and edited by modus gamesthe latter has demonstrated over time that it knows how to give space to new development studies, always guaranteeing a high quality level: it is no coincidence that Afterimage fully reflects this ideal. Although the web is saturated with the Metroidvania genre, Afterimage is capablewith her originalityOf carve out a personal space between the classic and the modern, merging a peculiar and difficult to mistake style.

Razing

In the dystopian world of Engardin a cataclysm has arisen of biblical proportions, capable of almost zeroing the world’s population: the Razingas it was called, caused forces of a mystical nature to take over the old human settlements. Renee he wakes up one day in his native village, stripped of memories of his past, ed embarks on a journey for the lands of Engardin, in search not only of her memories, but rather of the history of the world around her, a world at the mercy of those who remained. During her journey the girl will find herself facing myths and legends of the world that surrounds it, continuing in a non-linear story full of different landscapes, such as forests, snow-capped mountains, some small villages with some humans, and enchanted lands.

Although the story sector of Afterimage may seem poor, know that it perfectly embodies the narrative style of a Soulslike, capable of making us learn details on the placement of different objects, artifacts and monuments thanks to reading some notes scattered here and there, in addition to the dialogue with some sentient (and dangerous) enemies. In a sense, history is written on the “walls” of Afterimage, which it will force you to look carefully at the world around youas some architectural elements of the areas will reveal the past and, why not, also the future of the lands of Engardin.

Fighting with your past

Renee she is not a girl to be taken lightly: despite her slender physique, she fights with the enthusiasm of an expert warrior. During your journey in these lands you will begin to discover a huge and interconnected map – a typical Metroidvania feature – with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night that was undoubtedly inspirationalor the most recent FISTif you have played, you will certainly understand what we are talking about.

The game zones will alternate from “tree to tree”, or save points where you can to unlock is the name of the zonebe there related detailed map; upon accessing each area – even if you don’t know its name – you will be shown the level of the enemies you will face, for this the game is defined as “non-linear”because if you enter level 10 in an area where level 75 is required you will literally be slaughtered in a flash.

After the initial shock of a very large map, you will find yourself in reckon with an equally extensive skill tree: this is not only objectively very large, but each “fruit” (ie each experience node) contains from two to five sub-levels, which can be upgraded from time to time.

Let’s take a practical example: supposing that a node has an intrinsic bonus of +5 in armor, once obtained you will see that this bonus can be increased 4 more times climbing in +10/+15/+20, and each step will require you not only a greater number of experience points, but also a minimum level.

The weapons sector of Afterimage certainly leaves nothing to be desired: there is everything from swords to axes, broadswords, sticks and more. Every weapon can be also enhanced through the use of game currencya supply of water bubbles found inside marine-style chests (for reasons related to the plot we cannot explain further, we are in the spoiler zone). Upgrading a weapon only increases its damagein some cases it may be useful to enhance a certain type of weapon that best matches, compared to another, the use of a specific skill learned in the tree we were talking about above.

There are also interchangeable armor elements such as capes, hair bows (we are in the shoes of a girl, fashion is not forgotten!), boots, gloves, full armour, two rings and a pendant. They won’t be missing legendary gear and exclusive, released mostly by the bosses of the game: the latter will also release “branches in memory”, or specific skills such as example the double jump or one shot in horizontal direction.

During the game you will be able to associate four consumable items such as consumable potions or weaponsto the directional pad that becomes an indispensable friend. In case of a KO of Reneeyou will return tolast tree visited, losing experience points that you have accumulated: for example you have obtained 50 points and you are between level 12 and 13, well you will lose those points but you can get them back if you return without dying to the place of the crime.

Art and gaming

Afterimage is an inspired work of art and without a doubt it aims to be, strong in artfully painted backdrops, with an almost perfect use of the two-dimensional technique, with some small snags here and there, but nothing serious. The game certainly aims to make us live the experience in a mystical way, taking Renee on a journey of personal growth and, with her, ourselves. Sometimes the system of the “painting” deliberately obstructs our viewplacing scenic elements on a plane that obscures the view (here’s a smudge) e hiding items and chests: you need to keep a watchful eye while playing.

Although the game world is always defined and peculiar, sometimes Renee is out of focus or with excessive personal lightand given that most of the time she is dressed in white, you may have some difficulty seeing especially in the darkest places (another small imperfection). Interesting is undoubtedly the system of spells associated with a specific weapon (usually a book), which will allow you to spend mana, the latter will slowly recover over time or maybe hitting enemies if you get a weapon with that intrinsic ability.

There are also prayers to the ancient gods, capable of regenerating Renee’s health you hate enhance its attacks depending on which ones you have unlocked.

Afterimage has a good deal of backtrackingand this is typical of Metroidvania, but we would have appreciated a double jump already unlocked instead of forcing us to make millimeter leaps, challenging the last pixel thanks to a weapon shot (yes, the game makes the player want to make this move). In twenty or twenty-five hours you will complete your journeyand we are sure that net of the few errors, the game will be a success of its kind in how deep and layered it is right.