Game Informer has posted a new gameplay videos of the Metroidvania afterimage, arriving on April 26, 2023. The video shows us exploring an entire area of ​​the early stages of the game. You can see the video below.

Afterimage, as mentioned, is a metroidvania in which we play Renee, a young woman with almost no memory accompanied by the sprite Ifree. We will explore the land of Engardin where there are 15 different regions, from huge volcanoes to oceans, towers, forests and more.

The video it shows us one of the initial areas of Afterimage and allows us to get an idea of ​​the pace of exploration, deeply based on the platform, and of the fights, which are based on the use of various weapons and magic. At the end of the video we also get to see a boss fight against an unnamed enemy.

In our test we explained to you that “Beyond some perplexities about the narrative methods, Afterimage has shown that it has clear ideas and a solid artistic foundation behind it. Aurogon Shanghai has an in-depth knowledge of the metroidvania genre, but is not afraid to distance itself from certain conventions of the genre to propose a different vision, above all in terms of the setting. The Rubiwood forest and the other levels that we have traveled with Renee and Ifree have proved to be enjoyable and intelligently designed, also in terms of setting up the map; the progression of skills, which will certainly lead us to retrace the environments over and over again, seeing them each time in a different light.The Afterimage demo was presented in an excellent state from a technical point of view, without sharp edges, which is a good, since April 26 – the day of the release of the title – is not that far away.”