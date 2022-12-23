By Steve Holland, Dan Peleschuk and Olena Harmash

WASHINGTON/KIEV, Dec 23 (Reuters) – The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday gave final approval to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, returned from Washington with the promise of Patriot missiles to help fend off attacks from the Russian invasion.

The measure, part of a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that passed the Senate a day earlier, will now go to US President Joe Biden for signing.

The military and economic assistance follows US aid worth around $50 billion sent to Ukraine this year, as well as sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, which now include a cap on Russian oil prices.

Russia responded to the limit imposed on Friday by threatening to cut oil output by between 5% and 7% early next year, halting sales to countries that support the measure.

Zelenskiy has long sought Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help counter Russian air strikes that have leveled cities, towns and villages during 10 months of conflict and disrupted power and water supplies across the country in the past three months.

Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel: “We’re coming back from Washington with… something that will really help.”

US officials say, however, that the single Patriot battery that President Joe Biden told Zelenskiy would be supplied to Ukraine would not change the course of the war.

Washington and its allies are unwilling to supply Kiev with modern war tanks and long-range missiles called ATACMS, which can reach far beyond the front lines and enter Russia itself.

Kiev and the Biden administration worry that maintaining US Congressional support for aid could become more complicated when Republicans win a slim majority in the House in the new year: some right-wing Republicans oppose aid and other lawmakers have called for tighter oversight. .

(Additional reporting by Reuters newsrooms)