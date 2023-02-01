The site too ign would confirm the version of Andy Robinson, journalist of VGC, according to which Nintendo he would have no other plans big games for 2023 on Nintendo Switch after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The question also emerged as an explanation for the absence of Nintendo, together with Sony and Microsoft, at E3 2023, although the company has always opted for a sort of “external” support at E3 for several years now, therefore it’s not necessarily related.

In any case, after Robinson’s indiscretion, IGN also published an article in the past few hours in which it explains that Nintendo’s absence could also be linked to the lack of big news to present in the period in question.

“IGN has learned that Nintendo and Xbox were initially interested in being present at the event, but have since exited the organization for reasons not related to the fair itself,” IGN’s report reads. “VGC later reported that Nintendo chose not to participate in the event due to a rather light exit plan regarding the second half of the year, which would not justify the presence at E3, information that IGN can corroborate”.

The question remains very vague and not entirely reliable, also because Nintendo has already demonstrated in the past that it is able to maintain considerable confidentiality on its productions and the very definition of a “light” lineup is also questionable. However, these rumors are obviously connected to other and inevitable programs relating to a new console destined to succeed Nintendo Switch, which could justify the relative absence of large productions on the current console.

In any case, what we know is that Nintendo has always followed an independent and rather inscrutable plan on its releases and related communications, so we just have to wait for any Nintendo Direct. In the meantime, however, already The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom certainly represents one of the most important games of 2023.