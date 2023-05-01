The Dutch cycle path threatens to become a bit less colorful again. Less than a year ago, a colorful collection of square delivery bags whizzed through city centers at high speed, since then one flash delivery driver after another dropped out. First the blue disappeared when the British Zapp left last summer. At the end of last year, the red and black of Gorillas followed, which was merged with industry colleague Getir. And now the continued existence of Flink’s pink is also uncertain.

According to the Financial Times (FT) is considering the young German grocery delivery to take over himself. The company can count on the interest of the Turkish Getir, the business newspaper reported on Monday based on sources around the negotiations. It is unclear how advanced the talks are. Both companies wanted opposite FT not respond to the possibility of a takeover.

If an agreement is reached, Getir – known for its purple-yellow backpacks – will be the only flash delivery person left in the Netherlands. Such a strong position is not uncommon among platform companies. In an attempt to gain a foothold in the market, companies often spend many millions to acquire customers, resulting in large-scale losses in the early years. Whoever is the greatest, rarely turns out to be displaced afterwards.

Meal deliverers, for example, previously fought the same battle. For example, Thuisbezorgd.nl expanded to Germany in 2007. There the company started – in the words of founder Jitse Groen – in “a hopeless fourth place”. With the help of millions from investors, he took over one competitor after another between 2014 and 2018. His company, renamed Just Eat Takeaway.com, is now one of the largest meal delivery companies in the world and the only remaining ordering platform in many European countries.

Unlimited capital

What makes flash delivery different is the pace at which such a similar process is now taking place. Many companies in the sector have barely existed for three years. In 2015, Getir was the first start-up to promise to deliver groceries to your home within fifteen minutes. That concept was widely copied during the corona pandemic by entrepreneurs who gave their companies names such as Dija, GoPuff, Weezy, Gorillas and Flink.

In the Netherlands, Gorillas (from 2020) was the first delivery person to try it. The German company opened in Amsterdam in early 2021 and soon expanded to seven other cities. Flink (also from 2020) followed in March of that year, while Getir and Zapp made the crossing to the Netherlands in May and July of 2021. They all served the consumer from dark stores: blinded shop premises arranged as a mini-distribution centre.

Whether customers ordered a full bag or just a tub of crème fraîche, the delivery costs were unprecedentedly low: often less than 2 euros per order. The costs of sending such a courier on the road were much higher. As a result, flash delivery drivers suffered huge losses in their first years. Getir ended 2021 more than 600 million dollars (544 million euros) in the red.

Such figures did not matter, founder Nazim Salur told at the time NRC, as long as a company could raise new capital. “It’s about how much money you have left and how long can you last with it.” And capital was readily available: flash delivery was also the rage of the pandemic among investors. In search of new winners, lenders poured billions into companies barely a year old.

Bottom in sight

The situation has now completely changed, and that money flow is drying up. Higher interest rates, inflation, the war in Ukraine and uncertain economic prospects have made investors more cautious since the beginning of last year. They now prefer to put their money in companies that are reasonably secure, rather than in uncertain, loss-making start-ups that might one day succeed.

At Gorillas, this already led to a lack of money last year. In May, the German company announced it was reorganizing and looking for new capital. That was barely six months after the delivery service raised a billion dollars from investors. It is unclear whether that new financing has yet come: in December, the company announced the takeover by Getir. Gorillas were valued at $1.2 billion at the time, up from over $3 billion the year before.

Flink also sees the bottom of the greenhouse coming into view. At the end of last year, the usually well-established tech site reported The Information all that the company in the search for a solution had considered a merger with Getir. After ‘exploratory talks’, however, Flink would have decided to continue independently and raise money himself. According to FT’s report on Monday, the company was still working on that.

The difference with Getir is that the Turkish company can still find new money for the time being, although it is valued much lower than before. The delivery company raised half a billion dollars last month from investors who also invested earlier, so reported business website Business Insider last month. This indirectly put a $6.5 billion price tag on the company. In March 2022, Getir was still worth 12 billion.

Interesting about that capital round was that the largest part – 300 million – came from Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. The major shareholder of Getir also invested money in Flink several times in the past. According to The Information, Mubadala is strongly in favor of a combination of the two companies and the investor was one of the driving forces behind the exploratory talks late last year.