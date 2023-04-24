The Dutch Railways will recruit extra staff to further increase the social safety of employees and travelers on the railway. Last weekend there were again several violent incidents to regret.

The number of Safety & Service employees will be increased by 10 percent in the near future, it has been agreed with the railway unions. There are currently 675 of these jobs at NS, which will be 740.

According to the website, a Safety & Service employee helps conductors and drivers in difficult situations in trains, is ready when something happens at the station or platform, is aware of all situations, gives passengers a safe feeling and is there for them. if they have any questions’.

Last weekend it was again hit on the track several times: a Thalys employee was beaten on Friday afternoon when he asked a fare dodger to leave the train at Rotterdam. The police arrested a 28-year-old man at the station in Roosendaal on Friday evening for assaulting an NS employee. During his arrest, the man also headbutted an officer. The same evening, a group of seven young people were removed from a train at Schiphol because of a 'disturbing report' about a fake weapon.

Henri Janssen, FNV negotiator, sent an email to the NS management on Sunday in which he writes that ‘NS personnel who are active in the line of fire are at a loss’. “We are waiting for even worse incidents. It can’t be like that anymore. The limit has been reached with our supporters,” said Janssen.

Last Wednesday, the unions and the Dutch Railways already sat down to discuss all the incidents. “Various measures have been promised there, including the new V&S employees,” Janssen reports. The other commitments will become clear on Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for NS confirms the news about extra staff when asked.



“Unfortunately, incidents are always possible, a lot happens in that area every week. It is sad to note that and we are in close consultation with the trade unions.” The spokesman calls it ‘challenging’ to find seventy extra security people in times of tightness on the labor market, but ‘we are going to work’.

Additional camera surveillance

The latest intervention comes on top of previous measures taken by NS to improve social safety for staff and passengers. Think of extra camera surveillance at the stations and in the trains and so-called bodycams (mobile cameras that are worn on the body) for Security & Service employees.

President-director Wouter Koolmees of NS on Monday in a statement to staff about the extra measures: ‘Public transport belongs to and for everyone. And that also means that we all – you, me, everyone – have to ensure that our colleagues can do their work safely and that travelers enjoy a pleasant journey as a result. At NS we will continue to do everything we can to ensure this. We also need a government that is just as in a hurry as we are to tackle this social problem.’



