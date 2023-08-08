The defender is in the last year of his contract and has no offers. Useful for the Champions lists, after two loans he could stay. The last game played for the Rossoneri dates back to 2019

Francis Pietralla

Caldara’s last game with the Rossoneri? We tell you: April 2019. Mattia hasn’t worn the Milan shirt for more than four years. Formation: Gattuso on the bench, Reina between the posts, Piatek as center forward, Romagnoli as captain. It was another life, but in the meantime Mattia continued to tour Italy on loan: a year and a half at Atalanta, then Venice and Spezia. In between another injury and two relegations in a row.

central fifth — Now, 1566 days after the last Rossoneri match – Lazio-Milan in the Italian Cup – Caldara could remain as the fifth centre-back available to Pioli. In short, the role of Gabbia, flown on loan to Villarreal to play with more continuity. A suggestion dictated by the current status. Caldara is in the last year of his contract and earns two million a season, so there are three options: cancel the agreement, say goodbye to Milanello on loan or follow Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw and Kjaer, perhaps snatching a handful of appearances from supporting actor. Caldara, excluded from the American tour like Origi, Rebic, Lazetic and Ballo-Tourè, currently has no offers.

bad luck — His fate is strange. In 2018 there was talk of Mattia as an innate talent, destined to take on the national team after a season of 30 appearances and 7 goals with Atalanta. Milan, in order to snatch him from the black and whites and send Bonucci back to the base, paid out 35 million euros to bring him to San Siro. In a parallel universe, perhaps, Caldara travels towards 250 appearances for the Rossoneri and won the 2022 Scudetto as a protagonist, but fate got in the way. First the partial tear to the Achilles tendon, then the rupture of the cruciate ligament. And hello to dreams.

war over? — In the last two years he has played 52 games in Serie A leaving injuries behind, even if the two relegations to Serie B with Venezia and Spezia hang over his head. In 2018, at the age of 24, he was considered the golden boy of blue football: 7 goals in his first season in Serie A, Dostoevsky's books on his nightstand and Tolstoy's on his desk. The war with fate seems over. The adventure with Milan, perhaps, not yet.