After yet another negative comment, Sabrina Ghio asked for respect and told the problem of an imminent operation

The world of internet haters, as is well known, never sleeps. Photos in costume or in complete relaxation published by some well-known personalities of the show, often collect rude comments. Sabrina Ghio he often ignores them, but this time he has decided to answer, pointing out to these people that everyone has problems and that we must still have respect for everyone.

Credit: sabrinaghio – Instagram

All ‘yet another negative comment received under a photo posted on Instagram, the former tronist of Men and Women and former Amici dancer did not make it and decided to answer.

I read a message this weekend in which under a story of mine on the boat was written: ‘You talk a lot about having thoughts but it doesn’t seem ridiculous to me’.

Credit: sabrinaghio – Instagram

I don’t usually talk about my private life. As I have always told you, I try to protect it by keeping the real joys for myself and unfortunately also the pains. If only this last period had had the courage and strength to share some of the past moments with you, many of you would probably avoid stupid and superficial comments today. This is to tell you that behind a costume photo, smiling and apparently carefree, there is a world that you do not know.

Sabrina Ghio’s operation

Credit: sabrinaghio – Instagram

In long caption published among his stories Instagram, Sabrina Ghio wanted to exhort everyone, in fact, to do not judge it’s at do not comment inappropriately, since everyone, including her, faces problems that are not easy to manage.

Today I want to tell you something more, without too many words …

The dancer and influencer said that, a few days ago, while she was traveling by train with her Penelope who slept on her legs, received one news that stunned her and not a little.

Credit: sabrinaghio – Instagram

Sabrina told that the results of some exams and tests carried out gave her a negative result and highlighted the need for undergo an operation.

Operation which, apparently, took place yesterday. The Ghio did not go into details about what kind of operation it was. She limited herself to telling all of her own fears and how she had to face the days of preparation for the operation itself.

Credit: sabrinaghio – Instagram

The last story portrays it in his own hospital bed, just before entering the operating room.