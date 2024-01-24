profileFleur Agema is receiving criticism from all sides in the House of Representatives. The PVV politician no longer wants to repeat the campaign promise that the deductible will be scrapped. First form, Agema says soothingly. It is a huge turnaround for the party veteran.
Niels Klaassen
Latest update:
15:43
#years #offensive #PVV #member #Fleur #Agema #defensive #abolish #deductible
