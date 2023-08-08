As the crow flies, both places are almost 3,500 kilometers apart. But there are days when the distance between the Van Ghent barracks in Rotterdam and the area around Erbil (northeast Iraq) shrinks emotionally to almost nothing. Then Adjutant Stephan Langenberg and Captain Miel (for security reasons, the latter does not want to give his last name) stare tensely at their phones and laptops, closely following the news from Iraq. Both soldiers, stationed at the Rotterdam barracks, want to know how their former students fare during fighting in the Iraqi-Iranian border area.

Their intense interest is understandable. Six years ago, in the summer of 2017, both soldiers provided combat training for the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters. On a mostly hot and dusty army site near Suleimaniya, they taught hundreds of Kurds – some still teenagers – how to mount an attack. How they had to form a line of defense. Shooting practice with the AK-47 rifle. Early detection of booby traps. The question after that was always: would they apply those lessons well when it came down to it?

Miel: “I am just proud of what we have taught those young boys. Sometimes they were, so to speak, throwing stones at each other during class, but now they can do much more.” And, what many people forget, says Langenberg, much of the training experience benefits not only the Iraqis, but also the West.

The training was part of a much broader program to make both the Peshmergas and soldiers of the Iraqi government army more resilient. In 2014, the Iraqi soldiers in particular were shockingly easily overrun by the terrorists of the Islamic State. Images of jihadists on their pick-up trucks with waving black flags apparently conquering millions of cities like Mosul with ease went around the world.

That had to change, Iraq decided together with the West. Dozens of countries, including the Netherlands, not only sent combat aircraft, such as F-16s that bombed IS targets. In addition, an intensive training program was set up for Iraqi and Kurdish forces to be able to fight IS on the ground as well. For the Netherlands, hundreds of military personnel have been involved since 2014, often divided into training teams of about fifteen men.

Forging Unity

Made last May it was clear to the Rutte IV cabinet that it had been enough. The military mission, which many Dutch people probably did not even realize existed at all, will be definitively terminated next year. Earlier this summer, the 120 Dutch soldiers of the Airmobile Brigade who guarded the international airport of Erbil left. Soldiers from Estonia take over their task.

The Dutch advisers who are trying to unite the loosely organized Kurdish soldiers will also leave next year. Instead, there will be a new mission in the Iraqi capital Baghdad of about 150 soldiers. They will protect NATO military advisers.

Did it really matter, all those Dutch training sessions, is the question that remains. Can Iraqi and Kurdish soldiers now actually stand on their own two feet, the goal of the training mission, which will cost at least 150 million euros when added together? Or could the scenes of autumn 2014 be repeated, when Iraqi soldiers under fire from IS threw their guns in the bushes, ran away or surrendered?

Tribal loyalties

The two Dutch marines came to a lukewarm barracks room to look back on their work. They are accompanied by two officers from the Ministry of Defense’s communications department. Adjutant of the Marines Stephan Langenberg is broadly built and has ‘1665’, the founding year of the Marine Corps, tattooed on his arm. Captain Miel is much narrower.

Their critical evaluations are quite similar. While during the fight against IS, which lasted from 2014 to 2018, positive messages of Defense were released about the progress, both marines mainly describe a difficult practice. Poverty among the recruits – many considered their (taxi) job outside the barracks more important than the training – changing ethnic loyalties, different cultural customs: they “continually presented new challenges”, as Miel says.

The two give examples of the most and least effective workouts. It is always essential, Langenberg teaches, whether the skill to be learned is in line with the perception of the Kurdish military and whether they can master it within a short period of time. He mentions attack techniques as a positive example. “An effective attack,” says Langenberg, “has different build-up phases. They were not used to that in Iraq. They just went straight to their target there, and thought: shoot! Then we’ll see. But building up carefully, in phases, increases the chance that you will take out your target and also survive it yourself. Those we trained quickly realized that this could work in practice. They didn’t have to take it from us.”

Read also: Sleep deprivation, macho rock and bomb throwing, pilots on the mission in Iraq



Legal handbooks

The transfer of lessons from international humanitarian law went smoothly. The Kurdish recruits turned out to be more captivated by the atrocities of IS than by passages from Western legal textbooks. “The phones of many of the people we trained,” says Captain Miel, “were full of videos of people whose heads had been cut off by IS. And then I came to tell you that you are not allowed to do anything with an IS member who surrenders with a white flag. That you have to keep him neatly imprisoned, give him food and drink, something the Kurds themselves hardly had. For example, the questions asked were; why should we adhere to the laws of war when IS does not? Our answer was that Iraq received international support because they did abide by this right and that if you did the same as your enemy, you were just as bad.”

Standing in the way of sustainable change among the Kurdish military turned out to be deeply ingrained cultural patterns. It was difficult, especially in the beginning, to engage Iraqi and Kurdish officers in the training. These turned out to be important for the success of the program. They had to set a good example once the Dutch and others had left.

But Kurdish and Iraqi officers often came from prominent families. “Such a platoon commander actually did not want to participate in the training,” said Langenberg. “That gave the impression that he had many things to learn, and that amounted to a loss of face. He often radiated: I can do everything already, I am not a commander for nothing.”

The instructors learned to adapt to these kinds of sensitivities. The officers were trained separately: out of sight of the ‘ordinary’ men. Or they were emphatically placed in a leadership position, appropriate to their role within Iraqi and Kurdish society.

The Kurdish fighters can’t do everything themselves yet, according to the Dutch instructors.

Photo Evert-Jan Daniels/ANP



Fulfilment

Another obstacle was the ongoing tension between political parties in the Kurdish area. After years of cooperation, clashes between the PUK (Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) and the KDP (Kurdish Democratic Party of Iraq) intensified. In October last year, this even led to a fatal shooting in Erbil. An intelligence officer who defected from the PUK to the KDP was liquidated in the street, presumably by a PUK supporter. Both parties are also on opposite sides of the reform of the Kurdish armed forces, on which the Netherlands advises.

The tensions were also felt during the training sessions, both marines say. Marine Miel: “Our camp at Suleimaniya had a general from the KDP. He had to ensure that food was also available for people of the PUK. We sometimes had to go to the general to ask him: ‘Can’t those people from the PUK get more than one tomato? Because they’re really falling off their bones now’. Or: ‘can you also place an air-conditioning device in their buildings, such as you have, because the heat with those PUK soldiers is really unbearable’.” Reluctantly, sometimes something happened, but it usually didn’t last long.

Despite these frictions and other hurdles, both Marines look back with satisfaction on the hot months from May to September 2017. Langenberg: “Some instructors are now doing the same kind of work in the UK training Ukrainian soldiers.”

But the military added value for Iraq remains questionable, both acknowledge. For Adjutant Langenberg, the answer to the question of whether the Kurds and Iraqis can stand on their own two feet is clear: “No, they cannot do that themselves. They still need outside help.” Captain Miel adds: “But I also know that those we trained now have significantly more skills than they did back then.”

Read also: Kurds play a leading role in the uprising against the Iranian regime



Liaison person

A high-ranking Kurdish soldier calling from Erbil by phone with NRC spoke, gave the same answer, albeit somewhat diplomatically. General Hamid Hazhar acted as a liaison between the Kurdish Peshmerga and Western armed forces. He praises the Dutch contribution and says he hopes that the Netherlands will still manage to maintain some form of military presence in the troubled area. Hazhar: “As part of a combination of eight countries, the Netherlands has played a very important role in training, advising and reforming our armed forces. Dutch military personnel regularly held leadership positions within this programme. So I hope they stay.”

His request is honored a little bit. Although the trainers are leaving, about 150 Dutch soldiers will go to Baghdad early next year to protect NATO advisers there. the now outgoing cabinet announced at the beginning of July.

They will operate in an area that was and remains unsettled, not an unknown image for both instructors. Langenberg and Miel tell what happened in Iraq after their return to the Netherlands. After IS was defeated, a conflict arose between the former allies: the Iraqis and the Kurds. Miel: “We had just arrived home when we saw on television that the Iraqi army had invaded Kirkuk, at that time in the hands of the Kurds. That in itself was no surprise. Tensions have been in the air for some time.” According to them, there were no fatalities or injuries, but the scene saddened both marines.

They also talk about the attacks that the Kurds are now enduring, this time from Shia militias. They are armed and supported by neighboring Iran. The ayatollahs in Tehran see the Kurds as the main instigators of the anti-regime protests since last autumn. As a reprisal, Iran itself or through the militias also fires at Kurdish positions in Iraq; the guards at Erbil International Airport can relate.

The Dutch marines are also not happy with what they see on their phones and laptops in the Van Ghent barracks. “Those Shiites have taken over military posts from many good Kurds without a fight and simply sent them away,” says Langenberg. “That got me thinking.”