Actor Odi Ndefo, who played Bodie in the series Dawson’s Creek, died today, Sunday, September 1, at the age of 51.

Made famous for his role as “Body“, Joey’s brother-in-law from the popular American TV series “Dawson’s Creek“, the actor I hate Ndefo he passed away today, Sunday September 1st, at just 51 years old.

Dawson’s Creek actor dead

A troubled life and particularly affected by the effects of a terrible accident of which the man was the victim in August 2019. Following that dramatic episode, in fact, Odi Ndefo suffered theamputation of both legs forcing him into a wheelchair-bound existence. The man was due to receive a new pair of prosthetic legs shortly.

The sad news of the actor’s premature death was spread by his sister, without however specifying the actual causes of death.

These are the words written by the sister Nkem Ndefo on his Facebook page to announce the death of his beloved brother:

“Heartbroken over the loss of my little brother and knowing he is finally at peace”.

Odi Ndefo’s Film Career

The main role for which the actor Odi Ndefo is particularly known is, without a doubt, the character of Body featured in the TV series “Dawson’s Creek”. Bodie was the protagonist’s brother-in-law Joeyplayed by a very young Katie Holmes.

Bodie, Joey’s brother-in-law in Dawson’s Creek

Among the most relevant interpretations, the following are worth mentioning: Stargate SG-1, filmed between 2000 and 2005, The West Wing, NYPD Blue, Crossing Jordan And The District.

Very active also from the point of view of philanthropyOdi Ndefo had founded the Arts Alliance for Humanity. That is, it is a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles whose ultimate goal was to follow and encourage less well-off people in artistic paths of various kinds.

Many messages of painful condolence dedicated to the passing of the actor. Among these, also that of Mary Margaret Humeswho played Dawson’s mother, Gale Leeryreleased on his profile Instagram:

“It is hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You have always been and will always be a shining light. What an example of pure love and tenacity you have set in facing life’s recent challenges.”

Mary Margaret Humes

The accident that caused his legs to be amputated

In August 2019, Odi Ndefo was seriously injured in a car accident, the dramatic consequences of which have drastically affected the rest of his life.

The actor was outside a supermarket loading a cooler into the trunk of his car when, suddenly, a driver in a highly altered state hit him. Odi’s life changed dramatically from that moment. It is not yet clear, however, whether his condition has contributed to a worsening of his health or not.