The health of Groningen residents in the earthquake area declined last year. This is apparent from a study published on Tuesday by the University of Groningen (RUG) in which approximately 3,000 Groningen residents were questioned. The conclusion is striking, because the health of Groningen residents actually increased in 2020.

Especially residents who have damage to their home more often suffer from stress-related health problems such as palpitations, dizziness, irritation and fatigue. While, in general, residents in the area feel safer than before, despite the tremors, and experience fewer risks.

Both the settlement of the damage and the reinforcement of houses are associated with more health problems. “The indirect consequences of the earthquakes in Groningen have a negative impact on the health of the residents,” says Katherine Stroebe, professor of social psychology at the University of Groningen and one of the researchers. “Residents have to deal with lengthy procedures and many authorities, which can lead to stress.”

The research also shows that after years of increasing confidence in governments, confidence in the national government and municipalities actually declined among all Groningen residents last year. This may have to do with the consequences of gas extraction, according to Stroebe. But also with other matters such as tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and the allowance affair.

“That confidence is declining is a bad sign,” says Stroebe. “In addition, the prospects this year are not positive for a recovery of confidence,” Stroebe refers to the announcement at the beginning of January that gas production may be doubled this year. “For the residents it feels like the umpteenth promise is not being fulfilled and that is a really bad development.”

The investigation ran from spring to autumn last year, so the announcement of the gas increase was not included in the investigation. “But that development can hardly be seen as promising,” says Stroebe.

A system problem

Since 2016, the University of Groningen has been conducting annual surveys into the condition of residents in the province of Groningen. From the outset, the researchers warn of the deteriorating health of the victims in the area and make recommendations to focus on residents more, not to send them from pillar to post and to complete all procedures briefly and generously.

Stroebe also makes these recommendations now. “But I’m more careful with my criticism of following the recommendations than I was five years ago,” she says. “The professionals and officials are doing their best.” Last year, Stroebe investigated this profession, which sometimes described their work as ‘maddening’. “But the elaboration, with many agencies and different perspectives, is a system problem. Getting that in line is very complicated.”

Stroebe therefore does not have one solution that solves all problems, she says. “It has to be fast and good in Groningen and the two do not go well together at the moment.”



Anger and misunderstanding in Groningen: such a mild winter and still need more gas?

