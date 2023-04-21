In the early 1970s, things were looking bleak for the Indian tigers. A population estimated at around 40,000 at independence in 1947 had dwindled to around 1,800. The decline had worrying implications for the environment because tigers are part of a complex and fragile ecosystem.

But recently, as India celebrated the 50th anniversary of a conservation effort known as Project Tiger, there was a success to announce: The tiger population had increased to 3,167.

Results from the 2022 tiger census showed an increase of around 200 since the previous census, in 2018. While the growth was less than the previous four-year cycle, it was steady.

“India is the country with the largest distribution of tigers in the world,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “These are the results of our culture of conservation and the participation of the people.”

Conservation analysts and forest officials say the collapse in tiger numbers in the mid-20th century was mainly due to the expansion of trophy hunting, a practice previously restricted to the colonial elite. While the number of tigers has been drastically reduced, cheetahs have completely disappeared from India.

“If Project Tiger hadn’t happened, India may well have lost its tigers by now,” said Yadvendradev Jhala, a former rector of the Wildlife Institute of India.

To reverse the decline, the government introduced anti-poaching measures, relocated villages to expand tiger reserves and buffer areas, and upgraded reserves. When the efforts began, there were nine tiger reserves covering more than 14,000 square kilometers. Over the course of 50 years, that expanded to 53 reserves in 18 states, covering 75,000 square kilometers, about 2.3 percent of India’s total area.

Tigers require space to roam in search of food. An adult male tiger needs a minimum of 70 to 100 square kilometers.

At the time of independence, India had a human population of about 340 million. Today, with a population close to 1.4 billion, experts estimate that the country can host between 4,000 and 10,000 tigers.

Tigers still die from causes like poaching, poisoning, and electrocution. From 2017 to 2021, India lost 547 tigers, including 154 to “unnatural” causes.

But the Country now feels that it can even send some abroad. He has explored helping Cambodia revive its population, wiped out by poaching and trophy hunting.

In a related effort, India received 20 cheetahs from African countries last year. One died from a medical condition, but another gave birth to four cubs in a national park in central India.

“We brought magnificent big cats from Namibia and South Africa,” Modi said. “After 75 years, cheetahs were born on Indian soil.”

By: Hari Kumar