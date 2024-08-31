Businessman calls STF minister a “dictator” and a “fraud”; social network went offline after the platform failed to comply with the judge’s decision

The businessman Elon Muskowner of X (ex-Twitter), said this Saturday (Aug 31, 2024) that he will publish the “long list of crimes” which, according to him, were committed by the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexander de Moraes“along with the specific Brazilian laws he violated”. The measure comes at a time when the social network is ceasing to operate in Brazil.

“Obviously, he doesn’t have to obey the laws of the US, but he does have to obey the laws of his own country. He is a dictator and a fraud, not a judge.”, he wrote Musk on X.

In other publication, Musk said that the “people Brazilian will know” of the “crimes” of Moraes, “no matter how much he tries to avoid it”.

Musk failed to comply with Moraes’ decision that required the social network to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. As a result, the platform was suspended in the country.

Throughout the early hours of this Saturday (August 31), Musk made several publications about Moraes and the suspension of X in Brazil. The businessman once again compared the magistrate to the villain from the character Harry Potter, Voldemort.

The suspension of the social network in Brazil is yet another chapter in the long-running dispute between Moraes and Musk that has been dragging on for months. On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. At the time, the platform said it would continue to be available to Brazilian users.

Musk is the target of two investigations by the Brazilian justice system. Inquiry 4,957 investigates accusations against the billionaire for obstruction of justice, “including in criminal organizations and incitement to crime”.

According to the decision, issued on April 6, the businessman “initiated a disinformation campaign about the actions of the STF and the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]which was reiterated on April 7, instigating disobedience and obstruction of justice.” Here is the full (PDF – 161 kB).

Additionally, Musk was included in the investigation of digital militias for alleged “criminal instrumentalization” of X. The investigation was filed in July 2021 and investigates groups for conduct against democracy. Read more in this report.

“In the present case, therefore, the use of illegal mechanisms by X is characterized; as well as the presence of strong evidence of intent by the CEO of social network X, Elon Musk, in the criminal instrumentalization previously pointed out and investigated in several inquiries.”, wrote the minister. However, the billionaire is not CEO of X. The position is currently held by Linda Yaccarino. Read more about the subject in this report.

