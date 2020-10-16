Apple finally unveiled the new iPhone 12 series smartphones this week. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the new smartphones of Apple. But the company has stopped providing chargers and earpods with its smartphones from this year. This is the reason why other smartphone companies on social media have got a chance to make fun of Apple. After Xiaomi, now the legendary South Korean Samsung has enjoyed Apple in a pinch style.Samsung, one of the world’s largest smartphone companies, targeted through its social media channels. On not giving power adapter with retail box, Samsung said through its social media accounts that power adapter will continue to be available with Samsung Galaxy series smartphones.

After iPhone 12 launch, Xiaomi mocked Apple

It is worth noting that apart from the iPhone 12 models, Apple has decided not to ship the power adapter with the older iPhone models. This means that if you buy iPhone 11 series phones then the charger will not come with it.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: huge discounts on these 10 smartphones, learn offers

He is also facing criticism for Apple’s decision. But the company claims that this step has been taken keeping environmental interest in mind. So that every year e-waste can be reduced. Apart from this, the retail box is also small due to lack of charger, which will benefit the environment.

OnePlus 8 price cut, learn new price

Apple’s iPhones ship with a USB-C to Lightning cable, which is not compatible with a USB-A power adapter. Apple has shipped the same cable since 2007 with all iPhones. So most iPhone users hardly have USB-C power adapter. This simply means that customers will have to pay extra money for the charger. Users say that if the company is really concerned about the environment, then the company would have provided USB Type-C port in the iPhone.