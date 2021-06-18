ofFelix Durach shut down

London – Because he apparently leaned too far out of the window with an election forecast, a British journalist has now redeemed the betting debts he had promised and ate part of his hat. The chief political reporter for the renowned British newspaper Financial Times, Jim Pickard, published a video on Twitter on Friday in which he cuts up a black hat and eats parts of it.

Great Britain: British journalist eats his hat after wrong election forecast on Twitter

Pickard had expected a victory for the Conservative Tory party in a by-election in the English constituency of Chesham and Amersham near London. After speculating that the mandate could also go to the Liberal Democrats, the reporter shouted on his Twitter account, “I’m seeing a lot of speculation today, but I’ll eat my hat if the Liberal Democrats win here.” The reporter got better instructs. The Tories suffered a surprising defeat and the Lieberal Democrats secured the lower house mandate.

Pickard then kept his promise. The curious spectacle of the head of politics lasted a long time Financial Times but not on. Because after three hat snippets it was enough for Pickard. There is one thing that is even worse than stupid tweets, he said at the end of his video: “Death by eating hats”. (dpa / fd)