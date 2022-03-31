Within a week, 11 people were killed in three attacks in Israel. According to the newspaper Times of Israel, this is the highest weekly number of deaths in terrorist attacks in the country since 2006, at the end of the Second Intifada. Fears of more violence increase with the arrival of Ramadan, a period with a history of tensions in Israel.

The most recent terrorist attack took place on Tuesday (29) in the town of Bene Beraq, one of the main centers of the Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, in which five people were shot dead.

Before that, on Sunday (27), another firearm attack was recorded in the city of Hadera, when two Israeli police officers were killed, and on Tuesday of the previous week (22), four civilians were murdered in Beersheba, one of them run over and the others stabbed.

The Israeli government issued a high alert and the country’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, on Wednesday (30) urged civilians with guns to carry them with them at all times.

“Citizens of Israel, this is not our first or our second wave of terrorism,” Bennett declared. “Israeli society, when put to the test, knows how to show composure, remain resilient and rise to the occasion.”

In addition to this advice, the Israeli government announced measures to prevent further attacks (some already adopted before the third attack), such as reinforcing policing with army officers and sending several military battalions to key points in the occupied West Bank and the surrounding area. around the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he was “prepared to immediately recruit thousands of reservists, who will flood the streets” of Israel.

In all three cases, the four attackers – a Palestinian from the West Bank who was once a member of Fatah, an Israeli Arab who planned to join the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria and two other Israeli Arab members of IS – were shot dead. .

The attacks were not claimed but were celebrated by Hamas, which commands the Gaza Strip, and a member of the group said the most recent attack was a response to a diplomatic summit held the day before in Israel, when foreign ministers from four Muslim countries (Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates) met with their US and Israeli counterparts – which was considered a betrayal by Islamic radicals.

However, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been critical after Tuesday’s attack. “The death of Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only lead to a further deterioration of the situation, as we all fight for stability,” he stressed.

Ramadan, Pesach and Easter in the same period

Alex Fishman, military affairs correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, wrote that “the ball is now in Israel’s court” and that security officials must respond without retaliation.

“Any misguided move, any emotional and hasty decision can send us back to the dark days of countless suicide attacks inside Israeli territory,” he argued.

André Lajst, political scientist and executive chairman of StandWithUs Brasil, an international non-profit education organization about Israel, pointed out that there is a risk of an escalation of violence in the region in April.

“The month of April is usually marked by many tensions in the region due to Ramadan, the month in which Muslims perform their religious rituals of fasting and prayers. In the past year, tensions have escalated to such an extent that they culminated in an armed conflict between Israelis and Palestinians for virtually the entire month of May. Therefore, one needs to be alert to this growing number of terrorist attacks in Israel,” he said in a statement.

This year generates special attention because, in a rare convergence, the dates of Ramadan, which will start on Saturday (2), Pesach, Jewish Easter, and Christian Easter will be in the same period, which could lead to a concentration of faithful in shared religious sites.

Judah Ari Gross, journalist for Times of Israelassessed that the three recent attacks did not appear to have been coordinated, since Fatah is ideologically opposed to the Islamic State and only the third attack showed signs of having the support of a larger terrorist network.

Amid a relatively calm period in Israel, the randomness and lethality of the attacks were reminiscent of the Second Intifada, adding to the sense of insecurity, Gross wrote.

“Rather than being part of a campaign run by a terrorist organization, each of the attacks seems to have organically inspired the next. Israeli security officials refer to this phenomenon as ‘attack begets attack’,” the analyst pointed out. “It is a deadly cycle with the potential to escalate into even greater violence, which Israeli security forces have struggled – and so far failed – to prevent.”