Argentina won their World Cup qualifier in Bolivia on Tuesday. After the game is Lionel Messi had a clash with a Bolivian physiotherapist and is said to have insulted him.
In the thin air of La Paz in Bolivia, Argentina also won on matchday two of the World Cup qualifiers in South America: the Albiceleste triumphed 2-1. For Argentina it was the first victory in Bolivia since 2005, since then there had been two defeats and one draw.
After the game, however, there was also a very ugly scene when Lionel Messi clashed in a pack formation with the physiotherapist Lucas Nava who works for Bolivia. Loud TyC Sports Messi shouted at Nava: “You asshole! What’s wrong with you, bald man?”
A little later the paths of the two crossed again, with Messi’s words about Nava being clearly captured by the microphones. Accordingly, the Barca professional said: “You screamed the whole game, you idiot. What are you making such a mess for?” Why the two clashed is loud TyC Sports not entirely clear. Ole reports, however, that Messi was repeatedly provoked during the game by Nava and Bolivia’s Marcelo Moreno.
When asked about the scene, Naval said: “I was just trying to separate the others so that nobody would see the red card. I respect Leo like every Argentine player and like every person on earth. I’ve taken a lot of insults, the best is that I don’t talk about it. “
