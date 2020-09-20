Beautiful actress Babita Shivdasani of the 80s ruled millions of hearts with her performance. Babita acted in many best films like ‘Kismet’, ‘Farz’, ‘Kal Aaj Kal and Kal’ and ‘Anjana’ and made her mark in Hindi cinema. Babita married actor Randhir Kapoor in 1971 and settled in. Although Randhir’s father Raj Kapoor was not happy with this marriage, but Randhir and Babita loved each other very much and the family had to give up in front of their love.

Babita worked as a lead actress in the film ‘Tumse Achha Kaun Hai’ with Randhir Kapoor’s uncle and Hindi cinema superstar Shammi Kapoor before marriage. Apart from this, she worked with Shashi Kapoor in the films Ek Shriman Ek Smriti and Hasina Maan Jaagi. Babita is such a heroine, who acted as a heroine on screen with her father-in-law.

In the 80s, there were millions of fans of Babita’s beauty. In those days, he was called a fashion diva. Like mother Babita, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are also considered to be fashion icons. Today, the fashion and style of Kareena and Karisma are often discussed. Before Kareena, Karisma Kapoor ruled Hindi cinema and carried on the legacy of the Kapoor family due to her performance. After Karisma, Kareena Kapoor stepped into Bollywood in the year 2000 and today she is in the list of Bollywood’s best and highest fees actress.