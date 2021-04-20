Markus Söder will appear in front of the press on Tuesday at 12 noon in the CSU headquarters. His central message: “The die has been cast. Armin Laschet is the Union’s candidate for chancellor. ”In fact, the CSU boss says:“ The Junge Union ”, but that is certainly just an oversight. What Söder adds immediately afterwards and what the CDU leadership will surely have followed should not be an oversight. Söder thanks “expressly” for the “outstanding support” from “many, many local and district associations of the CDU in particular”. He thanks the “working groups, especially the young, the modern, those who were looking for the future”.

Above all, he thanks “the many courageous MPs who, contrary to normal party solidarity, have said very openly what they value”. He would also like to thank “almost all of the Prime Ministers who have shown their support again in the last few days” and “especially the unbelievable number of citizens of our state, not just from Bavaria”. Everywhere from Germany one received encouragement. A CSU man or a Bavarian has seldom got that much. “That made me happy, it moved me, and I admit that some things were also moved. I would not have thought that.”

“Only a closed union can be successful”

Söder then has a very special signal ready for the CDU leadership: there is responsibility for the country – that would have been his willingness to run. But there is also responsibility for the Union. “Only a closed union can be successful in the end.”

That sounds like insight and caution at first. But if you know the political substitute: first the country, then the party, then the person, you now know what the CDU has decided on from Söder’s point of view – and against what. And anyone who then also realizes that the sentence comes from Erwin Teufel, a CDU politician from the home of the Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, who was most vehemently against Söder, knows which message Söder wants to send.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



One hour before Söder’s appearance in Berlin, Alexander Dobrindt, the chairman of the regional group in the Bundestag, was the first to speak out from the CSU. “We have a result. The result will have to be dealt with ”, he disguises his disappointment with the outcome of the candidate question in a diplomatic formulation. Dobrindt makes it clear that he considers the vote in the CDU presidium from Tuesday night to be doubtful. The procedure that led to this result “can, to put it in conciliatory terms, be described as interesting”.

He suggests that from the point of view of the CSU, not only the majority of the party base of the CDU and the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, but also the CDU Prime Minister was actually in favor of Söder. But this view could not prevail at the Sunday meeting between Laschet and Söder. Schäuble, the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier and General Secretary Paul Ziemiak took part in it on the part of the CDU, and General Secretary Markus Blume and Dobrindt on the CSU side.

Dobrindt criticizes that Laschet prevailed over the board of the CDU. It is true that political bodies would decide. “But we also experience that committees are only functional as long as decisions are accepted,” he says. For example, the lack of acceptance of enforcing an Easter break had repercussions on the committee of the Prime Minister’s Conference, which is why the Bundestag is now deciding on the Infection Protection Act. And it is strange that precisely those who now referred to the importance of committees, otherwise attached importance to “special citizen participation”.