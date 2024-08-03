“The AIBA award will be given as if she were an Olympic champion,” the federation said in a statement.

“I could not look at her tears,” said Umar Kremlev, president of the federation. “I can assure you that we will protect every boxer. I do not understand why they are killing women’s boxing. Only qualified athletes should compete in the ring for safety.”

The International Boxing Federation announced that it would award any boxer who wins a gold medal a financial reward of $50,000.

He revealed that this initiative aims to support athletes, coaches and national federations, as well as to enhance the AIBA’s commitment to providing the best support to its athletes, based on their hard work and dedication to the sport of boxing.

Controversy over Algerian boxing

Italian boxer Angela Carini refused to continue fighting against Iman Khalif after only 46 seconds of the match, stating that the punches were too strong.

Karini’s withdrawal from the fight against Khalifa caused widespread controversy, as the Algerian boxer was accused of being in fact a “man”, and her competition in a women’s competition at the Olympics was unfair.

Carini’s tearful reaction to walking out of the match made international headlines.

The Italian boxer later apologized to Iman Khalif, saying that she was overwhelmed by the emotions of the moment after her loss in Olympic boxing.

Carini said she regretted not shaking hands with the victorious Khalifa after she withdrew 46 seconds into her fight at the 2024 Paris Olympics.