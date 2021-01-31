F.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) is trying to regain control of the retail sector in the Wirecard scandal. After he parted ways with the head of the Bafin Financial Supervisory Authority, President Felix Hufeld and Deputy Elisabeth Roegele, just before the weekend, he will probably present his plans for the reorganization of the authority this Tuesday. It is unlikely that the SPD politician will then make a proposal for the vacant leadership position. In view of the many deficits that have come to light in financial supervision, everything speaks against an internal Bafin solution and in favor of an external personality.

The FDP finance politician Florian Toncar assumes that the Wirecard investigation committee will now concentrate even more on the role of the finance ministry. “I am convinced that at least State Secretary Jörg Kukies was informed in detail throughout and also exerted influence,” he told the FAZ. Bafin should have had all the essential steps approved by him. “And Kukies already told the finance committee in July that he had kept the minister informed since the beginning of 2019; he also asked with interest. “

“We haven’t even started to clarify political responsibility”

The chairman of the left-wing parliamentary group in the committee of inquiry, Fabio De Masi, said, “we actually need far-reaching reforms in financial supervision, in the fight against money laundering and also in the auditors”. These included, among other things, Bafin’s own forensic expertise for balance sheet audits, comprehensive and uniform supervision for financially-related transactions and the earlier involvement of the criminal police in money laundering. And De Masi declared almost threateningly in the direction of the federal government: “We have not even started to clarify political responsibility.”

At the beginning of October, Scholz had presented an “action plan”, which was later followed by the draft law “to strengthen financial market integrity”. Central elements are an extension of the audit rights of the Bafin for balance control. He also wants to abolish confidentiality obligations vis-à-vis government agencies such as ministries. Scholz hopes that the new regulations will provide “more bite” for the balance sheet control. At the same time, he wants to prohibit Bafin employees from private financial transactions with the exception of investment funds. Behind this is the realization that the Bafin employees did not trade as much with any share as with Wirecard’s. Most recently, there was also one case of insider trading.

The former Goldman Sachs co-boss Germany, Kukies, has often been traded as the new Bafin President or CEO of the state development bank KfW. But such a change would be politically sensitive, as Kukies is involved in many control tasks; he sits on the boards of directors of KfW and Bafin. Ingrid Hengster’s chances of finding the post of KfW boss Günther Bräunig, who will retire in June, could increase.