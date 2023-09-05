According to the state news agency “Tass”, the southern region of the Russian army used several main battle tanks “T-14” (Armata) in direct attack operations in Ukraine, and quoted a military source as saying, “The purpose of using the Armata is to test and monitor how combat vehicle performance in actual combat environments,” adding that “tanks have been withdrawn from the front line.”

NATO tanks and Armata superiority

The American magazine “Military Watch” said, “The tank has already proven its effectiveness in combat engagements in Ukraine. Although the T-14 will be improved taking into account the experience of the special military operation, it has already shown superiority over similar NATO tanks.”

Characteristics and capabilities of the “Russian cheetah”

The American “National Interest” magazine says that “Armata” in its design departed significantly from previous Soviet designs, starting from its body to its long and square tower, which resembles Western tank tower designs.

The T-14 also features seven road wheels instead of the six that were common in earlier tanks, and it has an internal toilet so the crew does not need to get out of the cockpit.

It is also seen as revolutionary due to its unique design with an unmanned, self-propelled turret and other unparalleled features, according to the National Interest.

According to the Russian agency “Sputnik”, the “Armata” operates automatically, when it is devoid of a human crew and is controlled by artificial intelligence, but it can only fire according to a decision by the crew.

It can also aim its weapons at a specific target by itself without human participation, but it can only fire when a person commands it to fire.

It features an active protection system, including a missile response shield and an automatic targeting system.

Stealth design to be less visible on radar and more difficult to target by intelligent weapons systems.

Equipped with a 152 mm cannon that is automatically loaded, equipped with more than 30 types of ammunition, and is also equipped with a 7.62 mm machine gun that fires ammunition from a distance.

It features a panoramic sight system with a thermal sensing system in the cockpit.

Equipped with a perimeter defense system that can see from all angles.

It has a maximum speed of 90 kilometers per hour, is able to detect the target at a range of 5 thousand meters and can attack it at a range of 7 to 8 thousand meters.

Russian military expert Vladimir Igor says that the information available about the “T-14 Armata” may be limited, and there is not enough information to evaluate its actual performance on the ground or its ability to confront modern weapons systems and various threats, although the initial information about it is that the cannon is self-propelled. The one installed on it can confront an enemy with superior technical military strength.

And he added to “Sky News Arabia” that “the Armata tank is characterized by unparalleled protection devices, including “Malakhit” shields that are able to protect against missiles and anti-tank missiles, and the “Afghanit” dynamic protection system that is equipped with risk warning radars that send signals to weapons to respond to them. “.

And he added, “It is also equipped with an engine that produces 1,350 horsepower, and is able to increase that power by 30 percent for a short period of time. It is also the best tank to be equipped with modern communication devices, a passive protection system, and a 120 mm cannon that fires exploding ordnance in the air above or in front of targets.”

He continued, “The withdrawal of these tanks may come within the framework of 3 scenarios, the first of which: a Russian tactic and deception in the middle of the war, and the second: it may be for improvement purposes, which is a natural matter, especially after Ukraine has become a testing ground for Western weapons and NATO, and Russia is doing the same thing, the third scenario: The system failed completely, and then it was withdrawn from the battlefield,” suggesting the second scenario, “because it is more realistic.”