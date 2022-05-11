In this new book, Al-Moussawi, who holds the chair of Professor of Comparative Literature at Columbia University in New York, continues his in-depth research in the book “One Thousand and One Nights”, which he has been doing for many years, in order to fully encompass this ancient impact through curricula, methods and points of view. miscellaneous.

– We asked Dr. Mohsen Al-Moussawi his opinion of his book winning the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, and Sky News Arabia replied:

“The fact that my new book on One Thousand and One Nights received this prestigious and important award is a distinguished scientific recognition in the emerging theoretical applications in the fields of literature and the arts in order to formulate the concepts of culture and crystallize its philosophy. The tales of “One Thousand and One Nights” in global cultures in the modern era, and the mechanisms for receiving intellectual visions in them, as well as its authentic narrative techniques by poets, novelists, critics and intellectuals in the West.In this new author, I focused on the ways in which the translation of the Arabian Nights was translated, and attempts to reformulate their perceptions in New and contemporary cultural contexts, with all their modern and future digital technologies.

What is the meaning of “global commodification” in the field of “One Thousand and One Nights”, that is, how were they linked?

As indicated by its sub-title, my fifth book in The Thousand and One Nights is concerned with “global commodification,” that is, dealing with tales and what happened in light of their transformations in the post-industrial society, where the focus on consumption increased, and the cultural product turned into a tradable commodity. Dealing with it and with it on the basis of supply, demand, surplus value, reproduction or commodity circulation, and this applies to translation as well since the time, or what the Argentine writer Borges calls “the quarreling dynasty,” which is the reality of the translations of “One Thousand and One Nights” from the beginning of its discovery in the West to the present. In other words, “One Thousand and One Nights” went out into the street with all its storytelling and storytelling profession to the field of “manufacturing” like other fields, and thus gradually moved away from the lyricism of the narrated and the narrated, to find itself exhibited and circulated among filmmakers and playwrights, so that a researcher Notable as “Leo Strauss” from the University of Chicago dealt with it as a subject to study social “evasion” and as a rhetorical deviation that seeks to oppose political and social power. to our culture.”

Can your current book, which won the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, be considered a continuation of your project, which you started many years ago?

Indeed, my new book – A Thousand and One Nights in the Cultures of the Contemporary World – comes as a continuation of my previous projects on – One Thousand and One Nights – in a long-term project, which I started with the publication of the book “Falling in the Circle of Magic” 1981, which was originally published under the title “Scheherazade in England”. I can say that my current book concludes my previous projects on “The Nights”, which were also sequels to other books in the study of the fields of Arabic novel, poetry and orientalism.