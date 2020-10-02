The Mumbai Indians (MI) players, who have made their way to the top after playing 4 matches in the league stage in the IPL, are in a chilling mood at the moment. On Friday, they beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by a big margin of 48 runs to register their second win. After this victory, Pandya Brothers were seen chilling with the family today. Krunal appeared with his wife Pankhudi and brother Hardik Pandya.Krunal shared a picture on his Twitter handle. It stars Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhudi and brother Hardik. Krunal captioned the photo, ‘My support system, from thick to thin.’ Let us know that most of the players in the IPL have reached the UAE with their families. Krunal is also here with his wife.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has reached the IPL alone. Recently his wife Natasha Stankovich has given birth to their first son. So Natasha is not here with him. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were also instrumental in defeating Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Hardik, along with Kaynar Pollard (47 *), scored 30 runs in 11 balls. After this, Krunal took an important wicket in this match.