Melbourne: India’s head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described the caretaker captain Ajinkya Rahane as a ‘clever captain’ and said that his calm nature is completely opposite to the regular captain Virat Kohli who is always full of passion and passion.

Rahane is also being praised for good captaincy with scoring a century in the second Test against Australia. Shastri said after the eight-wicket victory in the second Test, “He is a very clever captain and reads the game well.” His calm nature helped new players and bowlers. Despite Umesh not being there, he was not distracted. ”

Shastri was asked about the difference in the style of captaincy of Rahane and Kohli. He said, “Both understand the game very well. Virat is quite obsessive while Ajinkya is calm. Virat is aggressive while Ajinkya prepares quietly but he knows what he wants. ”

Describing Rahane’s century as the turning point of the second Test, he said that he displayed ‘incredible endurance’. With the help of Rahane’s 112, India had increased to 131 runs by scoring 326 runs in the first innings.

Shastri said, “When Rahane got down to bat, our two wickets fell for 60 runs. After this, he batted for six hours. it was not easy. He showed incredible patience. His innings was the turning point of the match.